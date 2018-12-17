GuWop not hearing that Eminem the GOAT nonsense 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XJgoX6XmMH — Jimmy Chang Chang (@MezoSinatra) December 16, 2018

Eminem is not Gucci Mane‘s favorite. That much was made clear during the Atlanta rapper’s guest appearance on “The Ricky Smiley Morning Show” last week.

In a 30 second clip of the interview posted to Twitter by @MezoSinatra, show host Headkrack asks Gucci how he feels about Eminem being considered in “The King of Rap” conversation. Visibly dumbfounded, Gucci shakes his head and replies, “You gotta come up with a better name than that.”

“I ain’t playing Eminem in my car. You play him in yours?” Gucci asks very sincerely. Headkrack responds, saying he listens to the Grammy-winning, diamond-selling artist whenever he has a new release. Shocked, Gucci follows up with, “You sliding around playing Eminem in your car?…. You just dolo playing Eminem, just metaphors?”

Apparently, the idea of anyone voluntarily putting on an Eminem song in 2018 is laughable to the 38-year-old rapper. And while Gucci may not believe it, Eminem’s most recent release Kamikaze debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, sold 434,000 album equivalents in its first week, and was certified platinum in October. There’s plenty of people out there still riding for Eminem, including one of our own.

Gucci’s thirteenth studio album Evil Genius was released on December 7. Migos, Lil Yachty, and 21 Savage all lend helping hands, and the album features the previously released single, “Wake Up in the Sky” with Bruno Mars and Kodak Black.