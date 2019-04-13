Philip Cosores for Uproxx

Janelle Monáe put on a lively set toward the end of the first day of Coachella. The crowd went wild as the pop star brought Lizzo out on stage for a twerk-off. Just yesterday, Lizzo interviewed Janelle Monáe about coming out in an interview for the debut issue of them. magazine.

“I got the juice,” Lizzo yelled into the microphone, quoting her hit single “Juice.” The singer then broke it down and began twerking after a short count down from Monáe.

Monáe recently opened up to Lizzo about her experience coming out in the public’s eye earlier this month.

Lizzo thanked Monáe for her courage and openness when discussing her sexuality in a recent issue of Rolling Stone.

“It’s been a journey,” Monáe replied.

“For me, sexuality and sexual identity and fluidity is a journey. It’s not a destination. I’ve discovered so much about myself over the years as I’ve evolved and grown and spent time with myself and loved ones. That’s the exciting thing — always finding out new things about who you are. And that’s what I love about life. It takes us on journeys that not even we ourselves sometimes are prepared for. You just adapt to where you are and how you’ve evolved as a free thinking person.”

Fans were beyond excited to see Lizzo make a cameo on stage with the pop star. Many hope this could be a taste to a collaboration between the two.

These two need to make an album together — JZP-Art (@ArtJzp) April 13, 2019

Janelle goes to Coachella & defies all it’s become in one wonderful twerk moment. F-U to the mass marketed skinny girl fake hippie swag replaced w full bodied black girl magic is everything — A-M-Z (@ayaphd) April 13, 2019