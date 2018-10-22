Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Pop R&B singer Jason Derulo is back up to his old tricks in his David Guetta-produced new video, “Goodbye,” but despite his hitmaking prowess, it seems all anyone can talk about is the Nicki Minaj feature verse on the tropical, reggaeton-accented dance track, which also features French DJ/singer Willy William.

The festive theme of the video is simple: Derulo loses his lady love, who disappears from their London hotel room while he’s out doing pop star things like performing against Carnival-themed backdrops with his guest DJ and dancers in full mas regalia. Of course, from the moment Nicki Minaj makes her first appearance, it’s all her song as she flexes her one of her best guest verses in a while, bringing out the full complement of vocal tics that have endeared her to fans. Those fans have littered social media with screenshots and praise for the song, which trended on Twitter within minutes.

A fun thing to note from “Goodbye” is that the infectious chorus, despite being set to an EDM-washed reggaeton riddim, borrows its tune from “Por ti Volaré,” the song made famous by legendary Italian vocalist Andrea Bocelli, which you may remember from the infamous Catalina Wine Mixer scene from Step Brothers, where it’s sung by Will Ferrell with a drum solo from John C. Reilly. It looks like Jason Derulo’s a fan, bringing new life to the melody with a much more club-friendly vibe than the original.