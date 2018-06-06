Live Nation

That recent trip to Jamaica seems to have added some new terms to Jay-Z and Beyonce’s shared vocabulary and since they know many of their fans may be unfamiliar, they’ve included some useful etymological breakdowns in their On The Run II tour merchandise, images of which are currently hitting the web thanks to giddy fans attending the tour’s opening performance tonight in Cardiff.

For those fans who haven’t yet been introduced to the magic of West Indian term “f*ckery,” the goods on tap at On The Run II include t-shirts emblazoned with the highly useful and versatile word, along with several of its potential definitions. There is also a black hoodie that reads “HIGHER” on the front and an extensive list of Jay-Z/Beyonce/marriage related terms on the back, including “The Queen,” “The Gangster,” “The Money,” “The Confession,” “The Family,” “The Birth,” and “The Legacy,” all concepts that have come up on both of their recent albums and that have been speculated as topics of their rumored joint album.

ON THE RUN II TOUR MERCH pic.twitter.com/Dh0c9jtL9H — On The Run II Tour (@OTR2TOUR) June 6, 2018

Excitement for the tour is at all-time highs, with fans buying up tickets almost as soon as they went on sale believing that this tour has the potential to outdo the couple’s original outing thanks to all the recent developments in their marriage and the quality of Jay’s 4:44 tour and Beyonce’s Coachella performance.