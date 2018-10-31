Def Jam / Atlantic

Jeremih and Ty Dolla Sign have collectively been featured on so many of hip-hop’s hits over the past decade or so that it’s legitimately astonishing they’ve found the time to connect for Mih-Ty, their own take on the collaborative album trend that’s taken over rap in recent years, expanding from their own 2015 collab, “Impatient.”

However, unlike with rap, the duet format lends itself almost effortlessly to the R&B approach, where uniquely suited voices can play off each other and create harmonies and chords that just can’t naturally form in rap, unless you’re looking at archaic (and criminally underused) group flows like those of early collectives like The Cold Crush Brothers, famously of Wild Style, and newer bands paying homage to them like Jurassic 5.