For well over a year now, Big Sean and Jhene Aiko have been one of hip-hop’s hottest items. Besides sparking interest whenever a new detail is revealed about their relationship, they are also one of the few couples in the genre who have actually created music as a group, with their Twenty88 project from 2016. However, this also means that even the slightest hint of discontent can send their fans into a tailspin of speculation, which is exactly what happened last night after a gossip blog claimed that Jhene had caught Sean cheating with Nicole Scherzinger, formerly of The Pussycat Dolls.

Jhene also apparently unfollowed Sean on Instagram, which is like the millennial version of the wine glass to the face routine from every romance movie ever, a very public display of ire and disgust. Or, as with a great many things on the internet, a slip-up and an accidental button tap from an intern trying to do way too many things at once. However, many of her dozens of pictures featuring Sean from over the past year mysteriously disappeared as well.

Of course, fans flipped out, taking to Twitter to tut at Jhene for tattooing Big Sean on her arm, to disparage Big Sean for being just another cheating rapper, and to question the existence of love altogether, because there are no reasonable responses to celebrity breakups in 2018 anymore. However, Jhene made it a point to refute the rumors on Twitter, writing, “Sorry, but nothing about you guy’s fan fiction stories are true… I still love you tho.” Sean followed up with a quote-tweet of several clapping hands emojis, emphasizing that things aren’t always what they’re made out to be.

sorry, but nothing about you guy's fan fiction stories are true… I still love you tho 😘 — Penny (@JheneAiko) March 13, 2018

the internet is a wild place 🤣 it's a whole other reality. bless the internet. amen. — Penny (@JheneAiko) March 13, 2018

While neither had an explanation for the removal of some of the pictures or the unfollow, it appears that the former may have been an effort to streamline Jhene’s Instagram aesthetic in much the same way Beyonce has taken to posting three photos to a set at a time. There are still photos of the couple together at the Dior Masquerade Ball from January — they’re just all in one row now.

Jhene Aiko is currently on tour in support of her latest album, Trip. Sean recently supported survivors from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, FL at the iHeartRadio Awards.