Kamasi Washington Celebrates Pan-Africanism In His Surreal And Homage-Packed ‘Hub-Tones’ Video

Hip-Hop Editor
10.17.18

Jazz revivalist and Los Angeles saxophonist Kamasi Washington has generated plenty of buzz for the staggering surreality of his epic, diaspora-spanning compositions, but his videos have always created a similar sensation as well. His latest clip for “Hub-Tones” from his critically-acclaiming, sprawling album, Heaven And Earth, is no different, incorporating powerful imagery of Black Nationalism, spiritualism, and hints of both melancholy and optimism over the nine-minute arrangement.

Directed by Jenn Nkiru, who also shot the video from his “Fists Of Fury” earlier this year as well as collaborating on Jay-Z and Beyonce’s “Apesh*t” video, the clip for “Hub-Tones” draws on Pan-African themes, with dancers dressed in elaborate robes cavorting in front of the Pan-African Flag for the Relic Travellers’ Alliance by artist Larry Achiampong. Nkiru says that she wanted to “invoke the immediate ecstatic connection [‘Hub-Tones’] gave me,” by homaging “make-up and crystal embellishment in the style of Nina Simone and the same lighting as seen in the courthouse hearings of Anita Hill,” as well borrowing from African traditional dance. “There’s a tradition ceremony called Oboni in the Ikwerre tribe, my parents’ tribe — the tribe of my heritage. The idea is through repetition, instrumentation and movement, to channel spirit, going deeper and deeper with the changing of each tone within the music ’till it becomes hypnotic and transcendent.”

In the press release for the video, Washington states, “I was trying to connect to my ancestors by connecting African rhythms with a Freddie Hubbard tune, which gave me that connection in a different way. As an African-American, a lot of us don’t know the country of our origin — that’s why most of us take on the ideology of Pan-Africanism.”

Around The Web

TAGSKamasi Washington

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.16.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.15.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.15.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

10.12.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.09.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.08.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP