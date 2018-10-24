Kanye West teased a concept for a Yandhi song addressing the sensitive topic of slut shaming featuring Nicki Minaj on a recent television appearance from Uganda, where he’s been holed up for the past few weeks finishing up the mysterious new project.

Kanye explained that he wanted to “flip” the stigma and double standard regarding slut shaming similarly to Amber Rose’s annual Slutwalk, which she started after being slut shamed herself — by Kanye. It looks like Mr. West received the message, as he now wants to address the topic himself. However, he’s definitely not going to give credit where it’s due; he is Kanye West, after all.

“This concept is a ‘Ye concept,” he said. “I’m taking two stigmas at once, cause I love taking stigmas and flipping them to positive negative, a negative energy to a positive. One of the stigmas is that men, the more people we sleep with the higher our score goes. With a woman, the more people they sleep with, people consider that to be, the lower their score goes.”

He goes on to explain that he also addresses body shaming on the track. “People get body shamed after getting plastic surgery,” he elaborated. You hear that on the internet all the time. Im’a say some wild sh*t, so brace yourself right now! The concept of the song is basically…” However, he never quite finishes the statement, which isn’t unusual for someone so good at leaving the people wanting more. Of course, Kanye’s own mother died from complications after receiving plastic surgery and his wife’s family is notorious for the rumors surrounding their possible use of the technique as well.

Yandhi is set for a November 23 release.