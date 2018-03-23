A Hilarious Video Of Kanye West Albums As ‘The Office’ Scenes Proves That Michael Scott Is Kanye

03.23.18

One of the more fun meme genres to pop up in recent memory are the videos where an artist’s discography is represented by a series of scenes from TV shows or movies. A strong example of this from not too long ago is when somebody made a video comparing SpongeBob SquarePants to Radiohead, and the video was so good that even Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood called it “perfect.” Now the meme-chasing video editors of the internet are back, and they may have found the peanut butter and jelly of television-music combinations: The Office and Kanye West.

The video, uploaded earlier in March by YouTube user MrBroks00, has started to gain traction recently, and it’s a gem. It begins, of course, with The College Dropout, represented by the scene where Michael Scott tries to hop on a train and ride the rails. “I’m running away from my responsibilities,” he says. “Kinda feels good.”

Other highlights include My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy (“Do I need to be liked? Absolutely not. I like to be liked. I enjoy being liked. I have to be liked”), Watch The Throne (represented by the classic Michael and Dwight collab “Lazy Scranton”), and the jab at The Life Of Pablo (“I knew exactly what to do, but in a much more real sense, I had no idea what to do”).

Watch the video above, and if you want more, this The Simpsons video about Kanye’s albums is also pretty on the nose.

