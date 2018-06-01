Is Kevin Parker Of Tame Impala On Kanye West’s New Album?

Last night, when Kanye West hosted a listening party as well as a livestream of his new album Ye, a ton of people were listening. One of those people was Tame Impala leader Kevin Parker, who was very surprised to hear some of his own production on the album.

Kanye had once invited Parker to send him any beats he was working on, Parker told Triple J. So, Parker sent along an instrumental that samples a cover of The Supremes’ “You Keep Me Hangin’ On,” performed by Vanilla Fudge. Sure enough, while listening to the livestream, Parker heard the beat he worked on and exclaimed, “Holy shit! That’s such weird timing! I had this weird premonition of this exact scenario.”

He continued, “I was like, ‘Oh, he obviously hasn’t used it.’ I hadn’t heard anything back and wasn’t invited [to Wyoming] – that doesn’t bode well.” Parker said the instrumental for “Ghost Town” isn’t entirely his production, but “used bits” of his work.

All that said, it appears Parker may have been wrong, as the original Triple J story was updated this morning to add, “Kevin Parker’s team have since let triple j know he was mistaken and isn’t on the album. We’ll bring you an official statement as soon as we can.” That would make sense, since Parker isn’t found anywhere in the song’s credits as they’re listed on Spotify.

Whatever the case, it looks like we’ll hear a more fleshed out explanation about Parker’s involvement (or lack thereof) soon.

