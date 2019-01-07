What To Expect From The Imminent Rebirth Of Kash Doll In 2019

Getty Image

The sun softly danced and dazzled upon Kash Doll‘s crystal-adorned bodysuit as she graced the Rolling Loud stage in Los Angeles this past December. Performing fan favorites such as “Ice Me Out,” “For Everybody” and “Check” like the true boss chick that she is, Kash Doll had the entire crowd mesmerized by her presence — and so was I.

The Detroit rap star, born Arkeisha Knight, has been making major moves ever since releasing her Keisha vs. Kash Doll mixtape in 2014 and viral remix to Tinashe’s “2 On” off Trapped In The Dollhouse. As a supporter, it was extremely therapeutic to watch a strong and powerful woman like her, revel in retribution from her ex-music label BMB Records, at one of the biggest music festivals in America.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Understand, Kash Doll has been through hell because of BMB. Outside of her loyal Kash Bratz fanbase (mostly made of teens), Kash Doll’s relevance in the hip-hop game has been a slightly confusing one for those unfamiliar with her magnetic Motor City reign.

Kash Doll’s trajectory has been quite impressive, to say the least, for an artist who had to go through a nasty legal battle with their label. In 2016, Drake slid into her Instagram DMs to personally ask that she open up his Summer Sixteen Tour and last September, Rihanna slid into her DMs just to gift her some pieces from her Savage x Fenty lingerie collection. A few weeks later, she opened up for Beyonce’s On The Run II Tour in San Diego. Kash also turned over a fire verse for Big Sean’s Hot 100 hit “So Good.”

With so many wins at hand, I’ve often wondered, why hasn’t Kash Doll popped into mainstream popularity yet? She has the looks and more importantly, the exceptional rhymes which make her music as honest as it is relatable. When I need to get into grind mode, I put on Kash Doll. She gracefully kept it together while being held hostage by BMB Records for nearly two years and that alone has inspired me to push through adversity when the odds seem to be stacked against me. On more than one occasion, her music was exactly what I needed to hear as encouragement to stop crying over boys and as a consolation, to get some money instead.

So, when the opportunity to interview her at Rolling Loud popped up, I wanted all in. I had to thank her for the lyrical words of wisdom and naturally, I wanted to sip on all the tea surrounding that shady record deal she signed as an impressionable 24-year-old.

Though my press pass didn’t necessarily grant me access to the exclusive artist area of Rolling Loud, somehow I was able to make it to her room without the proper credentials. Upon arrival, her publicist ushered me to a sofa where I would be able to ask Kash Doll anything I wanted to know. She greeted me with a warm hug and I thanked her for agreeing to have this conversation with me. The first thing I had to ask was: How does it feel to be free?

“Amazing!” she replies with a huge sigh of relief. “I just feel like… so refreshed. I’m happy. It’s all I wanted it. I didn’t know any better and they weren’t doing anything for my career so I decided to not want to work with them anymore and it was hell ever since then. I was fighting a case for two years and every time I put something out, they took it down.”

“They were spiteful,” she shared of her time on the now-defunct music label. “They were happy that they had some type of power and some people don’t know how to handle that. You can give a person too much power. Watch who you give power to because some people can do the right thing and some people can f*ck you over. It’s all my fault, but I learned from it and I am happy.”

For a brief moment, I was able to genuinely bond with Kash and was overwhelmed by the happiness of freedom — me, as a supporter, and for her, as an artist. The rebirth of Kash Doll is underway, and it’s time for everyone to know why this Detroit rap queen is the one.

While BMB seemingly played games with her career, a variety of younger “dolls” began to appear in the form of DreamDoll, Cuban Doll and Asian Doll. But, don’t get it twisted, Kash Doll is, in fact, the reigning queen of all Dolls. A pioneer, so to speak.