Kendrick Lamar’s ‘All The Stars’ Video With SZA Is A Gorgeous, Interstellar Trip

02.06.18

With Kendrick Lamar leading the way creatively, the soundtrack to the upcoming Black Panther film has quickly become one of the most anticipated albums of 2018. Just a few days before fans get to wrap their minds around the entire project, Lamar decided to drop the first music video related to the album, a stunning visual tied to the song he collaborated on with fellow TDE stalwart SZA named “All The Stars.”

As you’ve come to expect from a Kendrick Lamar-affiliated music video, the imagery is absolutely jaw-dropping. The clip opens with a shot of a sea of hands waving to and fro under a darkened sky, before panning to a visual of Kendrick in a boat gliding over the in a boat. SZA enters the scene about half-a-minute later, dancing on an astral plane out in space, singing between the stars. The whole presentation as directed by Dave Meyers and “The Little Homies” is intensely colorful; almost spellbinding in the way it unfolds.

The Black Panther soundtrack is set to officially drop this Friday, February 9th. You can check out the epic track list, filled with some of the biggest and hottest names in hip-hop and R&B below.

1. “Black Panther,” Kendrick Lamar
2. “All The Stars,” Kendrick Lamar, SZA
3. “X,” ScHoolboy Q, 2 Chainz, Saudi
4. “The Ways,” Khalid, Swae Lee
5. “Opps,” Vince Staples, Yugen Blakrok
6. “I Am,” Jorja Smith
7. “Paramedic!” SOB X RBE
8. “Bloody Waters,” Ab-Soul, Anderson .Paak, James Blake
9. “King’s Dead,” Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future, James Blake
10. “Redemption Interlude”
11. “Redemption,” Zacari, Babes Wodumo
12. “Seasons,” Mozzy, Sjava, Reason
13. “Big Shot,” Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott
14. “Pray For Me,” The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar

