Kendrick Lamar’s Mind-Melting Bars Meet Dr. Dre’s Iconic Beats On ‘The Damn Chronic’ Mashup Mixtape

Senior Music Writer
04.03.18

Ian Klarer

The two biggest musical artists to ever emerge from Compton, California are Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre. Over the past decade or so, the mutual respect shown between both men has been inspiring to see. Dre was one of Kendrick’s earliest and biggest boosters, bringing him out during his infamous, hologram Tupac-adorned headlining set at Coachella back in 2012, and serving as executive producer on his world-beating second studio album Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City. Kendrick later returned the favor, giving two guest features to the Dr. for his 2015 album Compton.

But for those who’ve been yearning to hear more fruits of their shared labor, DJ Critical Hype has you locked down. After popping up two years ago a blend tape called Chance The Dropout that mixed Chance The Rapper’s vocals with iconic Kanye West beats, he’s done it again, this time splicing Kendrick’s mind-melting bars over some of Dr. Dre’s most recognizable and beloved instrumentals for a tape called The DAMN Chronic.

“I was determined to make it work, but the truth is it wasn’t easy,” Hype told Pigeons And Planes. “I had to dig deep and make a capellas for about 60 to 70 Kendrick songs and try and find stuff I was happy with. I really wanted to mix ‘Look Out For Detox’ and ‘Money Trees,’ as well as a lot of album cuts off the DAMN. album. The problem is Dre doesn’t have many slower beats.”

Nevertheless, what he’s managed to cook up is tremendous. K-Dot’s vocals from “The Heart Part 2,” for instance, sound flawless over the beat from Dr. Dre’s “Nuthin’ But A ‘G’ Thang.” Don’t just take my word for it. Check out the full tape for yourself below.

