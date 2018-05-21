Getty Image

Once again, the plague of the dreaded “N-word” and whit people’s timeless, tired argument of “why can’t I say it” reared an ugly heads, this time at the latest stop on the TDE Championship Tour. The unfortunate moment was caught on video by fans in attendance, as one lucky fan turned a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity into the ultimate social faux pas and (hopefully) a teachable moment.

This bitch really just said the N word on stage with Kendrick LAMAR! WHAT THE FUCK BITCH! YOU JUST BURIED YOUR GRAVE!!!! @kendricklamar @hangoutfest pic.twitter.com/OJLnIisHyN — lil pushover (@madstervape) May 21, 2018

After Kendrick brought the fan onstage to sing along with him, she launched into an exuberant performance of “MAAD City” — so exuberant, in fact, that the young lady forgot to omit the one word from the chorus that she knew she shouldn’t say. Kendrick promptly stopped the session to remind her of the rules, and after some initial confusion, in which she receives a hearty “boo” from the crowd, they attempt to continue. However, whether because she was way too flustered or just didn’t know the words, the singalong swiftly disintegrated, leading to the Compton rapper cutting it short.

Unfortunately, she wasn’t the first to sing along to a rap song without self-editing in recent weeks. In March, the Virginia Tech women’s lacrosse team incurred a public backlash after a video of their singing along to Lil Dicky and Chris Brown’s problematic “Freaky Friday” single emerged online.

Look, rappers are pretty much the epitome of cool in 2018, so it makes sense that their young fans would want to emulate them to adopt a bit that charisma. However, the rules haven’t changed and likely won’t for a good long while. If you have to ask, err on the side of caution and just censor yourself.