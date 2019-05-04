Kodak Black can’t seem to get himself out of hot water. The rapper recently faced backlash for disrespectful comments over Nipsey Hussle‘s widow Lauren London, just a week after the rapper’s passing. Various radio stations from across the country, including POWER 106 FM, announced they would be banning all music from the “Pimpin Ain’t Eazy” rapper.
Apparently, the ban has even extended to music Kodak features on. According to TMZ, radio stations have asked Bhad Bhabie— who got her start after appearing on Maury— to remove Kodak’s feature on her new song “Bestie” in order to give it airplay.
Bhad Bhabie released an alternate version of “Bestie” Thursday with Megan Thee Stallion replacing Kodak’s verse.
The Kodak Black’s comments which led to his airwaves ban were flirtatious in nature. The rapper was recorded on an Instagram live stream saying that London is “about to be out here single.” He then went on to explain how he would make a move. “She’s finna be a whole widow out here. I’ll be the best man I can be for her. I’ll give her a whole year. She might need a whole year to be crying and sh*t for him.”
A DJ from LA radio station POWER 106 announced over Twitter that they would not continue to support Kodak’s music.
Another radio personality spoke out about Kodak’s comments. “Not only is this disrespectful to Hip Hop, but this is disrespectful to a beautiful human being, spirit and a legacy,” Big Boy said on Instagram. “This is about protecting a LEGACY and holding people accountable. This may not change Kodak Black now, but I pray it changes his or someone’s future.”
I won’t disrespect my timeline posting a pic of Kodak Black. However, I will say this, I’m not here for the blatant disrespect and fake ass apologies. To disrespect the King Nipsey and The Queen Lauren, is where I draw the line. Hip Hop has been very disrespectful lately. Not only is this disrespectful to Hip Hop, but this is disrespectful to a beautiful human being, spirit and a legacy. Sometimes I feel a certain way, but I don’t publicly speak out. I just don’t fuck with the person, place or thing. This one, I can’t just keep it on a personal chill. I’ve been a child of Hip Hop for a looooooong time. Hip Hop raised me and I’ve raised Hip Hop. I’m not new to this or fake with this. I’m a soldier!!!! I’m not just Phone Taps and funny interviews. Check my pedigree. I will not stand by and let Kodak Black come between an allegiance I have with dear FRIENDS. Nipsey’s honor can’t be disrespected like this. We must put a shield around @LaurenLondon and his ENTIRE Family. We can’t allow these things to happen. Nipsey wouldn’t. We look the other way and forgive too easily. I’m a black man first and I love all that deserve my love. I’m with unity, however, we must discipline our own as well. This isn’t about radio or dropping records, that’s been done. This is about protecting a LEGACY and holding people accountable. This may not change Kodak Black now, but I pray it changes his or someone’s future. For all those out there that wanna disrespect and play with royalty, I advise you to think “THRICE”. Long live the spirit, knowledge and wisdom of Nipsey Hussle. This has to be the standard FOREVER!!! The Marathon continues 🏁🏁🏁🏁 (I’m blocking the bullshit from now on. Try me)
Snoop Dogg supported Big Boy’s comments, calling them “Wise words from a wise man.”