Getty Image

Kodak Black can’t seem to get himself out of hot water. The rapper recently faced backlash for disrespectful comments over Nipsey Hussle‘s widow Lauren London, just a week after the rapper’s passing. Various radio stations from across the country, including POWER 106 FM, announced they would be banning all music from the “Pimpin Ain’t Eazy” rapper.

Apparently, the ban has even extended to music Kodak features on. According to TMZ, radio stations have asked Bhad Bhabie— who got her start after appearing on Maury— to remove Kodak’s feature on her new song “Bestie” in order to give it airplay.

Bhad Bhabie released an alternate version of “Bestie” Thursday with Megan Thee Stallion replacing Kodak’s verse.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Kodak Black’s comments which led to his airwaves ban were flirtatious in nature. The rapper was recorded on an Instagram live stream saying that London is “about to be out here single.” He then went on to explain how he would make a move. “She’s finna be a whole widow out here. I’ll be the best man I can be for her. I’ll give her a whole year. She might need a whole year to be crying and sh*t for him.”

A DJ from LA radio station POWER 106 announced over Twitter that they would not continue to support Kodak’s music.

We stand with the family of Nipsey Hussle and are appalled by the disrespectful and poor comments made by Kodak Black. With that, Power 106 will not support Kodak Black’s music. #LongLiveNip 🏁🏁🏁 — Justin Credible (@J_Credible) April 7, 2019

Another radio personality spoke out about Kodak’s comments. “Not only is this disrespectful to Hip Hop, but this is disrespectful to a beautiful human being, spirit and a legacy,” Big Boy said on Instagram. “This is about protecting a LEGACY and holding people accountable. This may not change Kodak Black now, but I pray it changes his or someone’s future.”

Snoop Dogg supported Big Boy’s comments, calling them “Wise words from a wise man.”