Kodak Black Has Reportedly Been Arrested In Miami On Weapons Charges

Kodak Black can’t catch a break. The rapper has repeatedly found himself in hot water, most recently over his controversial verse on Bhad Bhabie’s “Bestie,” which stoked the ire of the nation’s radio stations. (This came after comments he made about Lauren London, Nipsey Hussle’s widow, that some found disrespectful.) Now, according to the Miami Herald, he’s been arrested on weapons charges.

The arrest happened as Kodak was scheduled to appear at the Rolling Loud music festival at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. The rapper, real name Bill Kapri, had a Saturday night slot. Before he could fulfill it, he was seized by Miami-Dade police as well as federal agents. No further information, such as what weapons he had on him, are available at this time.

This is Kodak’s second recent arrest. Last month he was apprehended on both weapons and drug charges while attempting to enter the US from Canada. Kodak was charged with criminal possession of a weapon (though he was believed to have two) and a marijuana possession charge. That case also involved him leaving fans hanging, as he was scheduled to play the House of Blues in Boston on that occasion. He later blamed the incident on GPS, which inadvertently sent him to Canada.

Kodak Black is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.

