Up-and-comer Kyle has been putting in work for a while now, and the recent results are impressive: His new album, Light Of Mine, is an optimistic and tremendous debut record. Over the past year, he’s also been working on fleshing out the acting part of his career with an original Netflix movie, The After Party. That’s set to start streaming on August 24, and now, we have a trailer for it.

The teaser starts with Kyle trying to claw his way into the industry, by rapping for who he thought was a record label executive in the bathroom, but who was actually just an intern trying to take care of his business. That’s the gist of the movie: It’s a humorous look at trying to make it as a rapper, a lot of which probably comes from Kyle’s not-so-distant past. There are a ton of hip-hop appearances in the movie as well: Appearing are Teyana Taylor, Wiz Khalifa, DJ Khaled, Pusha T, French Montana, Desiigner, Jadakiss, Young M.A, and others.

Shortly after filming on the movie ended Kyle expressed gratitude for the experience, writing in now-deleted Instagram posts, “Can’t explain how amazing of a journey shooting my first movie has been. I’ve made friends here I’ll have for the rest of my life. I’ll never have the pleasure of working with so many incredible people again. To the amazing crew and cast, thanks for making it fun for me, and making me feel comfortable in a new world. I can’t wait for you all to see this.”

In a more recent post, from just last month, he wrote, “Acting is something I’ve wanted to explore and dive into since I was a little kid watching Will Smith in the theater, thinking to myself, ‘Wow, I want to do that one day.’ Thank you to everyone who made this possible. […] I can’t wait for y’all to see this incredible film… I still can’t believe this… like damn, I’m in MOVIE!”

Watch the trailer for The After Party above, and read our review of Light Of Mine here.