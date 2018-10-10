Getty Image

About a week ago, Lana Del Rey aired out Kanye West for his supportive comments of President Trump. “I can only assume you relate to his personality on some level,” she wrote in an Instagram comment. “Delusions of grandeur, extreme issues with narcissism” among other comments. Earlier today, Azealia Banks took issue with Del Rey’s attack on Kanye, saying on another extensive Instagram story that she is “tired of white women in Hollywood and their fake ass innocent agendas.”

Well, while most celebrities stay away from grappling with the toxic vitriol that Banks is constantly spewing, Lana decided to respond, and her answer was swift and aggressive. See below:

@shopcheapyxo u know the addy. Pull up anytime. Say it to my face. But if I were you- I wouldn’t. — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) October 9, 2018

I won’t not fuck you the fuck up. Period. — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) October 9, 2018

Banks. u coulda been the greatest female rapper alive but u blew it. dont take it out on the only person who had ur back. — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) October 9, 2018

I’ll send you my surgeon’s number and a good psychiatrist I know in LA – your psych meds aren’t working #uneedanewcocktail — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) October 9, 2018

After Lana’s tweet telling Banks to come meet her for a real life interaction if she wanted, Banks said she was interpreting the statement as a threat, and planned to call on her lawyer:

Where’s the pull up tweet? I’m talking to my lawyer — CHEAPYXO (@SHOPCHEAPYXO) October 10, 2018

To which Lana responded:

Tell him it’s a promise not a threat — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) October 10, 2018

That’s where direct, public confrontation between the two has ended, for now. It’s pretty rare for Lana to get public with an altercation like this, even her comment to Kanye felt like the words of someone who had been pushed to the edge. For Banks, of course, this is par for the course, so we’ll see if she continues to instigate. But it feels pretty clear that Lana’s mic drop won this round.