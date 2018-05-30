Red Bull

It was Beyonce who first came searching for Les Twins, a feat not many can claim. After their World Of Dance video from San Diego went viral back in 2010, the Queen went on a search for the 6’4” Parisian dancing twins who effortlessly project electrifying energy and crazy chemistry. Something about these two incredible dancers clicked with Bey in such a way that she needed these already-made superstars all to herself. Months later, after meeting them in New York, Beyonce put them on stage for her performance of “Run The World (Girls)” at the Billboard Awards, and, a year later, they’ve become an expected treat at some point during her stage performances.

After wrapping up their final trek together on the On The Run Tour with Jay-Z in 2014, Les Twins, aka Larry and Laurent Nicolas Bourgeois, reunited with Beyonce on stage for the first time in a long time during her two-hour Coachella set in April. What makes it even more interesting? They only had four days to prepare.

“In one day, my brother came with his luggage and worked just to show her what she missed,” Larry said of their emotional Beychella reunion during our interview at Red Bull’s BC One Camp in Houston last month. “Being on stage [with her] was just like throw up! Everything happened in four days. It was just like, ‘alright Bey you want that, that’s what you’re going to have, take that.’ We really didn’t think of it as people seeing it as we coming back… they scream because they see us but it was like our relationship on stage and nobody else.”

Before ‘Yonce asked them to join her on stage again, Les Twins were out nabbing championships at worldwide dance battles and becoming the first-ever winners of NBC’s dance show World Of Dance in 2017.

“We didn’t know how badly Beyonce wanted us to come back with her,” Lau says. “We all love each other very much and it’s not hard to tell. She’s a very good friend and an amazing teacher. When she called us personally, to have Les Twins on stage as a comeback after the two years since The Formation Tour and her pregnancy, it was just so scary ‘cause we didn’t know what we could bring for her to understand that she’s with the best. We left her on the OTR Tour with Jay-Z when she was the best show ever and still is the best show.”

Watching Les Twins dance in person is like watching a movie you never want to end; the duo is so symbiotic and connected. The experience of watching them during their workshop held at The Secret Group at the Red Bull BC One Camp in Houston was singular. The small space filled up quickly with a mixture of people who had no dance experience and a select few who had plenty — but the twins weren’t shy about letting the room know they were expecting a troupe of more experienced dancers.