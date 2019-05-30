Getty Image

There is nothing that Lil Nas X and “Old Town Road” can’t do right now. It’s the No. 1 song in the country for the eighth consecutive week now, and virtually everybody with access to any piece of sound-emitting technology has heard it by now. That includes elementary school kids, and last week, fifth graders at Ohio’s Lander Elementary School went viral after a video of them going nuts to the song started circulating. Lil Nas X is as active on Twitter as just about anybody, so he of course saw the video and offered to swing by the school for a free performance.

when they want a free show https://t.co/a0rYdfZZAK — nope (@LilNasX) May 23, 2019

Sure enough, yesterday, he actually made it happen. In a video, Lil Nas X called the performance “the biggest show of my life” before walking into the school’s gym, which was full of kids who screamed at the sight of him. It can’t be overstated how excited these kids were. Once they song started, they were probably the loudest audience Lil Nas X has ever had as they sang along with lyrics like, “Ridin’ on a tractor, lean all in my bladder,” and, “My life is a movie / Bull ridin’ and boobies.”

🤠 We rode along with @lilnasx as he surprised the kids of Lander Elementary. 🐎 pic.twitter.com/xMsGzwdwHG — Complex (@Complex) May 29, 2019

Watch the wild scene unfold above.