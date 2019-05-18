Lil Nas X Is Releasing His First EP ‘7’ Next Month

Columbia Records

Lil Nas X‘s rise to fame has been unbelievably abrupt. His hit single, “Old Town Road,” quickly topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts back in March. Fans won’t have to wait for more: He’ll be dropping an EP titled 7 next month, mere weeks after becoming a superstar.

Lil Nas X made the EP announcement via Twitter. The self-proclaimed “country trap” rapper posted a screencap of his newly released music video—or “movie,” according to the video’s title. “‘7’ the EP! next month,” Nas wrote.

One fan asked if the EP title indicated the number of songs on the track. Nas replied “the number will hold a lot more importance soon.”

Though Nas didn’t give much more information about the EP, the rapper has a Twitter thread spanning the course of the last month which features snippets from upcoming songs.

Lil Nas X’s new “Old Town Road” music video is set in 1889 and 2019. The opening scene shows the rapper and Billy Ray Cyrus riding away on horses with a sack of stolen cash. After being discovered by authorities, the rapper climbs through a hole, which turns out to be a time machine, and ends up in the present day. The video features many cameo, including big names like Chris Rock, Vince Staples, Rico Nasty, Diplo, Haha Davis, Jozzy, and Young Kio.