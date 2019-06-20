Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Lil Nas X’s major label debut EP, 7, is scheduled for release later tonight and before the big reveal, he’s released a teaser in the form of “Panini,” the EP’s second track, which features an interpolation of Nirvana’s 1992 single “In Bloom.” The song finds Lil Nas X questioning a girlfriend who doesn’t seem comfortable with his new lifestyle, despite her initial support. The song also comes with a surreal, CGI visualizer featuring robotic versions of Lil Nas and Panini, playing out the song’s lyrics on a loop.

“Panini” marks the first single from Lil Nas X since his jokey, country-trap anthem “Old Town Road” took off earlier this year, and rather than riffing on the track that garnered him so much attention, takes a departure into synth-y, trap adjacent pop. The beat, produced by Take a Daytrip and Dot da Genius, is an odd hodgepodge of bouncy, robotic trap-funk and the aforementioned Nirvana sample. Lil Nas X alternates between a sing-song rhythmic delivery and outright crooning on the hook. It’s a short song, but it’s fun, interesting, and has a lot of replay value, showing what we can expect from the young rapper’s next career phase.

7 is out at midnight via Columbia Records.