Lil Nas X is a great horse (in the back) to hitch your cart onto right now as his viral hit “Old Town Road” continues to take over the world. Wrangler revealed that they are team Lil Nas X, as yesterday, they introduced the new Wrangler Lil Nas X Collection. This comes after Lil Nas X mentioned them in the song: “Cowboy hat from Gucci / Wrangler on my booty.” The collaboration seems innocent enough, but it turns out that some country music fans aren’t too happy about Wrangler teaming up with an artist they feel is making a mockery of the genre.

Wrangler posted news of the collaboration on Instagram, and the comments section saw a wave of commenters who were not pleased by Lil Nas X’s involvement with the brand. One commenter wrote, “Really? Supporting an artist that so clearly is mocking country music and the lifestyle it represents? Bad move Wrangler.” Others wrote that they will no longer buy Wrangler jeans, like one person who summarized the sentiment simply, “Won’t be wearing Wrangler anymore.”

Lil Nas X has responded to the boycott, writing on Twitter, “y’all really boycotting wrangler?? is it that deep.”

y’all really boycotting wrangler?? is it that deep 🧐 — nope (@LilNasX) May 21, 2019

Lil Nas X may have his haters, but they haven’t stopped his star from rising: He just released his cinematic “Old Town Road” video, and he has an EP on the way soon.