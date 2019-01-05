Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Lil Pump has come a long way since his song “Gucci Gang” burned up the charts with its infectious chorus. Now, he’s a member of a rap supergroup that’s actually named Gucci Gang along with Gucci Mane himself (as well as fellow Soundcloud-bred upstart Smokepurpp), doing songs with Kanye West on SNL, and apparently, upgrading his car collection with “Butterfly Doors,” which is also the name of his ode to the winged portals rappers are fond of slapping on foreign cars to flex.

Speaking of foreigns, there are plenty of exotics in the video for “Butterfly Doors” — and not just the Lamborghinis. The young rapper also stocked the video, which is set in a showroom or a garage with a massive LED screen running performance clips of Pump himself, with a bevy of dancers in barely-there booty shorts doing what they do best. Between the light show, the twerking exhibition, and the “space coupes” that “look like UFOs,” there’s a lot going on in this video, highlighting just how much Lil Pump can get done in the relatively short runtimes of his songs — which are getting catchier all the time.

Interestingly, there’s a line that’s been censored in the second verse after a preview of the track caused a backlash among his fans online for supposedly mocking Asian people. In it, he boasts that his eyes resemble Yao Ming’s when he’s high off marijuana — a stereotype-referencing line that rappers have used for quite some time. Ming’s name is censored as a concession to those fans who were rightly annoyed by the overuse of the joke, which could lead to a trend of rappers looking for more creative bars to describe their inebriation in the future. It’s something to look out for anyway.

“Butterfly Doors” will appear on Lil Pump’s upcoming album Harverd Dropout, which is set to release sometime in 2019.

Lil Pump is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.