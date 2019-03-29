Lil Uzi Vert’s Leaked Comeback Song ‘Free Uzi’ Has Been Pulled From Streaming Services

Hip-Hop Editor
03.29.19

Getty Image

It was probably only a matter a time before the label pulled the plug on Lil Uzi Vert’s leaked track “Free Uzi,” even with the pitch shift trick he applied to sneak it past automated copyright detection. From the moment it hit the net, it was just a takedown notice away from being scrubbed — especially since it was originally uploaded to a fake account on Soundcloud. It was also a freestyle over an unlicensed beat — G Herbo’s “Gangway,” to be exact — so it’s not like he was actually getting any money from it, either.

Still though, it’s pretty disappointing that the only versions left online are the bootleg uploads that seem to pervade Youtube’s search algorithm whenever a highly-anticipated track drops. You can still listen to the track and even watch one of the dozen or so uploads of its guerilla-style music video, but in terms of showing support to Uzi and proving to Atlantic that releasing his long-delayed album Eternal Atake would be a lucrative idea, they won’t help him out much.

The track’s release was an encouraging sign of progress toward the album’s eventual release, especially since Uzi signed up to work with Roc Nation management, who’ve helped other artists out of tight situations in the past. Other rappers have also used leaks and fan-mounted campaigns to force their labels to comply with release dates, so maybe “Free Uzi” just might help get Uzi free in the end.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.

Around The Web

TAGSFree UziLil Uzi Vert
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

03.29.19 3 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.29.19 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.26.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.25.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.25.19 4 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.22.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP