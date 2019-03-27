Getty Image

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation has made a habit of rescuing up-and-coming rappers from bad management deals and other legal issues, including Cardi B, who fired her former manager on advice from her husband Offset, and 21 Savage, who the label helped out with legal advice during his immigration issues earlier this year. Now, they’re adding another prominent up-and-comer to the list: Lil Uzi Vert, who until recently was tied up with label drama with his prior representation and his label, Atlantic Records. Uzi thanked Roc Nation for handing over the keys to his career on Instagram, with the label confirming his addition via a new page on its website today.

At one point, the label drama was so bad, the “XO Tour Lif3” rapper said he was done with music altogether, despite the fact that he was still making music behind the scenes, some of which he previewed for fans last week on Instagram Live. However, even though he said that his album, Eternal Atake, was completed and ready for release, it seemed behind-the-scenes politics kept it from receiving a solid release date.

However, now that Lil Uzi Vert is on the Roc Nation roster, it seems he’s ready for a fresh start, which he symbolized by cutting off his dreads and debuting a fresh haircut. There’s still no release date yet, but it looks like it’s coming sooner rather than later. Check out the Roc Nation site for Lil Uzi Vert here.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.