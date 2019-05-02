Getty Image

It looks like a Lil Uzi Vert collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion could soon be on the way. The pierced and tattooed Philadelphia rapper may give off some supremely confident vibes, but he was almost shy in the super polite video he posted to Instagram requesting to make music with rap’s favorite new female artist.

Rather than sliding in her DMs like, say, Drake, or openly boasting of his prowess like Trey Songz, Uzi projected the aura of a shy teen delivering a public promposal, receiving the set up from a friend before requesting: “Hey, hi, how you doin’? Um, Megan Thee Stallion, you make really good music and I really like it and, yeah, we should make some music.”

Megan has yet to respond publicly, although she did retweet a video of the proposal on her Twitter, so it looks like she might be amenable to granting Uzi’s gentlemanly request. He certainly received a more affirmative response than Trey, who she laughed off with a “Trey Songz can’t handle me.”

Her services have been in high demand ever since she popped up on Wale’s single, “Poledancer,” but it seems she is more focused on her upcoming album Fever than on making guest appearances for the time being (ironically, Wale was one of the pioneers of the public collaboration request, tweeting Jean Grae to appear on his mixtape Back To The Feature and joking about the anxiety it gave him on the song itself). That may change soon thanks to Lil Uzi Vert, who has set the bar pretty high for his fellow rappers: Come correct, or not at all.