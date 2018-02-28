Getty Image

Remember when Lil Wayne and Juelz Santana’s I Can’t Feel My Face collaboration project had as much hype as say, Future and Young Thug’s Super Slimey did? That seems many fortnights ago, but that doesn’t mean Wayne or Juelz forgot about it. The famously prolific Wayne released his Dedication 6 mixtape at the turn of 2018, then a follow-up a month later. With both projects, he placed his bid for king of the mixtape freestyle format, harkening back to the days of his ascension into hip-hop superstardom. Now he’s looking to further remind fans of that mid-00’s time period when he and Juelz were all over the place. He finally dropped T-Wayne, why not this project too?

Do y'all want ICFMF 🤔 A post shared by Lil Wayne (@liltunechi) on Feb 28, 2018 at 12:09pm PST

Weezy asked his Instagram followers if they wanted I Can’t Feel My Face, and the comments show a resounding thirst to hear what Wayne and Juelz have to offer. It’s unlikely that many songs from over 12 years ago will be on the project, but Wayne has seemed to age well sonically speaking. Juelz’ contributions will be more of a question mark, but it’s work being released regardless. For over a decade, the project has stood next to Detox and Jay Electronica’s debut album as works that most hip-hop fans never expect to see the light of day — so we pretty much have to press play on GP if it’s released.