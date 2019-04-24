Getty Image

Lizzo is having a huge year after going viral during a festival performance in 2018. She just released her well-received album, Cuz I Love You, this past Friday, she’ll be heading out on national tour with it, she’s had a ru of successful television appearances, and she even got a follow from Drake after sliding in his DMs. throughout the fall, will bring her unapologetic brand of body positivity to Cardi and J Lo’s upcoming film, Hustlers, in which they portray scamming strippers.

Deadline reports that Lizzo has been added to the fiercely feminist cast of Hustlers, which will be her live-action debut after voicing a character in the animated Uglydolls movie based on the popular line of toys. Although Lizzo and Cardi B are both making their acting debuts in the film, they’ll also have in common a unique comfort with the roles. While Cardi B admitted that the details of her own biography hew spookily close to the premise of the movie, Lizzo has been flipping body shaming and beauty standards on their heads for the past year on her Instagram, showing off as much as the platform’s rules will allow, and even stripping down to her birthday suit for the cover of her album.

Hustlers‘ cast also features Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, and Lili Reinhart. The film is set for premiere September 13.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.