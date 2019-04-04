Mike Holland

In a recent interview on The Daily Show, Logic was asked why he decided to write his new Supermarket novel, and he said, “You just read a bunch of books and you’re like, ‘I can do that,'” adding that he was also motivated by his manager, who said that he couldn’t do it. It turns out that he could do it, and he apparently did it very well.

In just one day, Supermarket became the top book on Amazon, and the achievements are continuing to pile up: The book made it to the top of The New York Times‘ Paperback Trade Fiction Best Sellers list. With that, Logic is now the first rapper to ever have a New York Times best-selling novel. A.J. Finn’s The Woman in the Window previously held the No. 1 spot for three weeks before Supermarket claimed the throne.

Logic shared the news yesterday that his book was a best-seller, writing on Instagram simply, “Humbled. Thank YOU all.”

The publisher’s synopsis describes the book:

“Flynn is stuck — depressed, recently dumped, and living at his mom’s house. The supermarket was supposed to change all that. An ordinary job and a steady check. Work isn’t work when it’s saving you from yourself. But things aren’t quite as they seem in these aisles. Arriving to work one day to a crime scene, Flynn’s world collapses as the secrets of his tortured mind are revealed. And Flynn doesn’t want to go looking for answers at the supermarket. Because something there seems to be looking for him. A darkly funny psychological thriller, Supermarket is a gripping exploration into madness and creativity. Who knew you could find sex, drugs, and murder all in aisle nine?”

The novel was also accompanied by a soundtrack of the same name, so listen to that here.