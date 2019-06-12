Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Mac Miller may be gone, but he’s far from forgotten. Although leaks and rumors of unfinished projects from the late Pittsburgh rapper have proliferated in the wake of his death, his first official posthumous release had to be special to live up to his legacy. Fortunately, Anderson .Paak’s band, Free Nationals, were able to secure his first posthumous verse for their new track “Time,” a wistful breakup anthem with neo-soul singer Kali Uchis.

Free Nationals’ production is fittingly soulful, with a mellow, woozy groove perfectly suited for lazy, summer Sundays by the pool, while Uchis ruminates on how complacency and immaturity can cost a formerly fulfilling relationship. The highlight of the song, though, is Mac Miller’s verse, in which he shares similar sentiments but promises “in the end, everything will be fine.”

It’s appropriate that Free Nationals would be the first artists to release a Mac Miller collaboration after his 2018 death due to the connection they share between Mac and his close friend and collaborator Anderson .Paak. .Paak previously debuted a touching tribute to his dear friend on his Oxnard album cut “Cheers” as well as saluting Mac during his recent Coachella performance.

Free Nationals previously collaborated with Daniel Caesar on “Beauty And Essex” and are currently on tour with Anderson .Paak.