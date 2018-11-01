Getty Image

Mac Miller’s loss was a tough one for the hip-hop community to stomach, for a variety of reasons. It’s always sad to see somebody go at such a young age, especially when they’re filled with as much promise as Miller was. He was a vibrant and positive personality who made a lot of friends in the industry during his time in it, which was made evident last night during Mac Miller: A Celebration Of Life, a concert event held in honor of the fallen hip-hop star.

The show featured a ton of great performances, and one of the most touching moments was a collection of video tributes sent in from Miller’s peers and fans who weren’t able to make it to the event. Everybody from Childish Gambino to Rick Ross to Pusha T to Pharrell are featured in the compilation. Tyler The Creator shared one story that affirmed to him that Miller was a good person, about a time when he gave Tyler a pity laugh at a bad joke to help him save face in front of a group of people.

Some non-music folks chimed in as well, like NBA star Karl Anthony Towns and Saturday Night Live alum Jason Sudeikis, who said, “Man, I have been thinking about you a lot, like almost every day, at least once. Does that mean I love you? Maybe. Maybe [laughs]. No, come on man, of course I do.”

Watch a sampling of the video above, or find the whole thing at around the 1:45:20 mark in the video of the entire Celebration Of Life below.