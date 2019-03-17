Preview An Unreleased Song From Mac Miller’s Collab Album With Madlib

Getty Image

A DJ set from producer Madlib in San Diego Saturday night turned into a preview party for an unreleased Mac Miller song. The iconic DJ had apparently recorded a collaboration between Thundercat, Freddie Gibbs, and the late Mac Miller before the rapper’s untimely death in February.

Listen to a preview of the song.

Madlib playing unreleased musix by him ft. Mac x Thundercat + unreleased Freddie Gibbs 👀 pic.twitter.com/OW29c5YqG2 — JOE KAY (@joekay) March 17, 2019

Shortly after Mac Miller’s death, it was announced that Madlib had recorded a joint album with the rapper, titled Maclib, but this is the first taste we’ve had from the unreleased project thus far. Producer Thelonious Martin revealed the surprise album after he played a set with Madlib in Chicago.

“I opened for Madlib in Chicago last summer at Pitchfork,” Martin said. “So I’m opening for Madlib, and about 15, 20 minutes left in my set, Madlib pulls up. Pete Rock walks up as well. So I’m trying to focus and DJ, and Madlib gets on and 15 minutes into his set he just randomly plays a Mac Miller joint. And I turn to him, I’m like, ‘There’s more of these, right?’ He said, ‘Oh, yeah, there’s a whole album. Maclib.’ What! What! He just kept moving on with his DJ set. If Madlib decides to bless the world with that project, he should.”

Along with previewing the Mac Miller collab, Madlib also played a song from his highly anticipated album with Freddie Gibbs, titled Bandana. Madlib yet to announce the release dates for Bandana and Maclib.