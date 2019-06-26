Getty Image

It looks like hanging out with Jay-Z has been rubbing off on Meek Mill in more ways than one. The Philadelphia rapper may be pursuing criminal justice reform with the hip-hop elder statesman, but it appears he may also have been taking some business lessons. Today, Meek Mill announced that he’d recently become the part owner of Lids, an athletic wear company specializing mainly in, you guessed it, hats and headwear.

“I’ve always been a fan of Lids,” Meek wrote in the press release announcing the new acquisition. “Growing up, I remember buying their hats to match my outfits and look my best. It’s amazing to see my relationship with the brand come full-circle and have the opportunity to evolve as a businessman. We have a great team in place and we’re looking forward to taking Lids to new heights.”

Those heights naturally include a limited-edition specialty line of hats slated to drop August of this year, as well as Meek’s new position overseeing brand strategy. Aside from hats, Lids also retails shirts, jerseys, and other sports league and team-branded items, so there’s a lot of potential there to see Meek’s business acumen bring new products and designs to fans of both sports and hip-hop.

His latest investment will likely soften the blow of losing $200K in a recent NBA finals bet, while lending a spectacular epilogue to Free Meek, the documentary about his experiences in the legal system.