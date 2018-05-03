Getty Image

Just a few days ago the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered the immediate release of Meek Mill, who many believe had been wrongly imprisoned. There are certainly a lot of questionable elements to Meek’s story, like corrupt police officers and a judge who denied requests to recuse herself from a hearing. There are fewer hurdles in the rapper’s way now, though: He’s free, and he’s already back in the studio working on new music.

It’s been a long and complicated journey from the start of Meek’s legal troubles to now, and that’s a story that Meek is going to tell himself in a six-part documentary series that he is currently working on for Amazon Prime. Along with executive producers Jay-Z, Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, Paul and Isaac Solotaroff, as well as producers Roc Nation and The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), he is making a show that press materials say “will follow Meek and his fight for exoneration while exposing flaws in the criminal justice system.”

Mill says of the show:

“I’m grateful for this unique opportunity to share my story and I look forward to collaborating with Amazon Prime Video, Roc Nation and The Intellectual Property Corporation on this incredible series. Not only will this documentary give viewers an unprecedented look at my life, but it will also allow me to use my public platform to highlight the need for criminal justice reform.”

Eli Holzman, CEO of IPC, says the series will be “the definitive documentary on Meek’s story”:

“Every day of Meek’s adult life has been lived under the threat of incarceration, if not actually behind bars. With our partners at Roc Nation and the incredible team at Amazon Studios, we are privileged to take on the responsibility of crafting the definitive documentary on Meek’s story, the corrupt system he continues to navigate to ensure his freedom, and the larger issue of long-tail probation in our country. Hopefully Meek and the millions like him won’t have to wait for justice much longer.”

The show is currently untitled, and it’s expected to premiere at some point in 2019 exclusively on Amazon Prime video.