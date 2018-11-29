Drake and Meek Mill had one of the ugliest beefs in rap history, and now they’re officially burying the hatchet in the manner they know best: through song. Meek Mill dropped the tracklist for his highly anticipated Championships album that’s dropping tonight, and along with “What’s Free” featuring Jay-Z and Rick Ross, Compton upcomer Roddy Rich joining Future and Young Thug on “Splash Warning,” and a Cardi feature on “On Me” (that will have people’s ears glued for Nicki Minaj shots), Meek has Drake on a song with Drake called “Going Bad.”

The two definitely went bad on each other throughout the summer of 2015, but that doesn’t matter anymore. They officially put their issues behind them, and Meek performed on Drake’s Three Amigos Tour in September. Along with Meek maturing after an arduous, unfair prison sentence, his connection to Jay-Z — who squashed his own frenemy situation with Drake earlier this year – may have helped the two see eye to eye (and paddle for paddle). And now they’re going bar for bar again, following in the direction of previous collaborations like “Amen” and “RICO.” Excitingly, their mended fences also re-opens the door for Meek’s MMG boss Rick Ross and Drake to follow up in the vein of classics like “Lord Knows” and “Aston Martin Music.”

Word to Jay-Z, nobody wins when the family feuds, but rap can create Championship moments when artists come together.