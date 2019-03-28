Getty Image

With Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion blowing up lately, it seems everyone wants a piece of the high-velocity, voluptuous spitter, including R&B singer Trey Songz, who made one heck of an overture on Twitter. Well, it was more of a very overt statement of thirst, to which Megan had the perfectly savage reply.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“Big Ol Freak make me wanna knock the stallion head off for the culture,” he wrote, clearly in full-on thirst mode after taking in the rapper’s Tina Snow single. In the video for “Big Ole Freak,” Megan twerks and sways in various skimpy outfits while rapping raunchily about her sexual desires, which seems to have had an effect on Trey, who just couldn’t contain his thoughts.

Big Ol Freak make me wanna knock the stallion head off for the culture. 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) March 28, 2019

Of course, being a superstar on Twitter means your tweets have a lot more reach than the average man’s, so it didn’t take long for the Stallion to get wind of his outburst, and coyly reply with a bold tweet of her own. “Somebody tell Trigga he can’t handle me,” she laughed, clearly confident in her ability to shame even a legendary hedonist who once promised to make a partner think he invented sex.

Somebody tell Trigga he can’t handle me …😂😂😂 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) March 28, 2019

Due to the sexually explicit nature of Megan’s lyrics and press, it’s not likely Trey will be the last man to shoot his shot, but considering him as an example, perhaps future suitors will make and effort to do so a little less publicly.

The follow-up to Megan’s Tina Snow debut, Fever, is due April 12 via 300 Entertainment.