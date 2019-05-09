Getty Image

A new Megan Thee Stallion album is on the way. Her last project, released in December, produced the breakout hit “Big Ole Freak” and introduced fans to her alter ego Tina Snow. Announced on Wednesday, her forthcoming album Fever looks to have some more heat in store and will introduce the world to a new alter ego.

MEET HOT GIRL MEG 🔥 pic.twitter.com/31bQEHpgLs — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) May 8, 2019

“MEET HOT GIRL MEG 🔥,” the Texas rapper wrote in the tweet accompanying a video announcing the project on Wednesday. In the short clip, a red-headed Hot Girl Meg peels around a corner in a red, late model convertible. She is joined by three other hotties, and right and just before the video ends, we are treated to a snippet of a few, ferocious-sounding bars.

Earlier in the day, Meg popped up in the menacing video for Young Nudy’s song “Shotta” off his newly-released collaborative project with Pi’erre Bourne Sli’merre. It’s the beginning of what should be an exciting summer run for the 24-year-old. In addition to releasing her new project, she will be making various festival appearances and may be joining Cardi B and City Girls on a “Femme It Forward” Tour.

According to Hot Girl Meg, Fever will be 14 tracks long and is scheduled to be released on May 17.