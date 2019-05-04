Getty Image

Miley Cyrus gave a literal nod to Lil Nas X Friday a photo she posted to Twitter of her wearing a Gucci cowboy hat.

The caption reads, “Cowboy hat from Gucci literally Lil Nas X.”

Lil Nas X’s hit song “Old Town Road” references a red Gucci cowboy hat in the second verse.

“Ridin’ on a tractor/ Lean all in my bladder/ Cheated on my baby/ You can go and ask her/ My life is a movie/ Bull ridin’ and boobies/ Cowboy hat from Gucci/ Wrangler on my booty,” Nas X raps.

Lil Nas X recently dropped the song “Old Town Road Remix” with Miley’s father, Billy Ray Cyrus. The song has topped the Billboard Hot 100 for four weeks straight. Last weekend, Billy Ray and Nas X debuted their song for the first time on stage at Stagecoach Festival, performing it during Diplo’s late night set. Diplo said to the crowd, “Let me tell you, it’s a country song.”

Before the performance, both Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus shared several photos of the two together, with one showing the two performers wearing cowboy hats.

Billy Ray Cyrus shared a photo of the musicians preparing for the big debut.

After the set, Billy Ray thanked Diplo in another photo. “There’s only one horse missing,” the caption read.