It seems that despite her previous disparaging comments about the genre, Miley Cyrus is returning to hip-hop-inspired production on her next album. While promoting her new single with Mark Ronson, “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart,” on the radio, she confirmed that former collaborator Mike Will Made-It will be contributing to the new album along with Andrew Wyatt of Miike Snow and Ronson.

While explaining the breakdown of the musical styles on the upcoming project, Cyrus said it would feature “A song that [Ronson] and I have done together is more rock driven, modern Debbie Harry or Joan Jett. Then we’ve got songs with Mike Will that lean more hip-hop and songs with Andrew Wyatt that lean more pop/alternative. I just have kind of everything.”

Miley originally linked up with Mike Will for her 2013 album Bangerz, which featured songs like “We Can’t Stop” and “Wrecking Ball,” with production from Mike Will, Pharrell, Will.I.Am, and Rock City. It also featured guest verses from rappers like Big Sean, French Montana, Future, Ludacris, and Nelly. Miley was noted for complaining about misogyny in hip-hop in an interview with Billboard last year, stating that, “I was torn on whether I was going to work with certain producers that I really like. But I feel if we’re not on the same page ­politically.”

She was also praised for a musical “return to form” on her subsequent single “Younger Now,” which featured more of a country vibe akin to some of her earlier work — and her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus’.