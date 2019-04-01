Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in April. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, April 5
- &More — Ethel Bobcat (D-Tone Victorious/nicethingsMUSIC)
- Ages And Ages — Me You They We (Needle and Thread Records)
- Alma — Have You Seen Her? (PME)
- Andromo & Iain Howie — Just Stay EP (Rainforest Music)
- Big Eyes — Streets Of The Lost (Greenway Records)
- BLACKPINK — Kill This Love EP (YG Entertainment)
- Bogdan Raczynski — Rave ‘Till You Cry (Disciples)
- Brass Box — The Cathedral (Dune Altar)
- The Brave — Aura (UNFD)
- Brooks & Dunn — Reboot (Arista Nashville)
- Bryce Dessner (of The National) — El Chan (Deutsche Grammophon)
- bülow — Crystalline EP (Wax Records/Republic)
- Callum Easter — Here Or Nowhere (Lost Map Records)
- Cassia — Replica (Distiller Records)
- Cherry Pickles — Cherry Pickles Will Harden Your Nipples (PNKSLM Recordings)
- Christian Löffler — Graal (Prologue) (Ki Records)
- Circa Waves — What It’s Like Over There? (Prolifica Inc.)
- Cities Of Mars — The Horologist (Ripple Music)
- Cocaine Piss — Passionate & Tragic (Hypertension Records)
- Conjurer — Sigils (1126252 Records DK2)
- Crown Of Autumn — Byzantine Horizons (My Kingdom Music)
- Datura4 — Blessed is The Boogie (Alive Naturalsound Records)
- David Berkman — Six Of One (Palmetto Records)
- Don Felder — American Rock ‘n’ Roll (BMG Rights Management (US) LLC)
- The Drums — Brutalism (ANTI‐)
- Evan Greer — She/Her/They/Them (Don Giovanni Records)
- Flying Fish Cove — At Moonset (Darla Records)
- Foie Gras — Holy Hell EP (Yellow Year Records)
- Girl On Grass — Dirty Power (September Gurl Music)
- Girli — Odd One Out (Virgin EMI Records)
- GRiZ — Ride Waves (self-released)
- Gurr — She Says EP (AWAL/Rough Trade)
- Hannah Grace — The Bed You Made EP (Never Fade Records)
- I Know Leopard — Love Is A Landmine (Ivy League Records)
- Idlewild — Interview Music (Empty Words)
- Jackie Venson — JOY (Big Indie Records)
- Jai Wolf — The Cure To Loneliness (Mom+Pop )
- JAWS — The Ceiling (self-released)
- Jelly Boy — Everybody Is A Universe EP (Cannibal Hymns)
- Jimbo Mathus — Incinerator (Big Legal Mess Records)
- John Vanderslice — The Cedars (Native Cat Recordings)
- Jonathan Larson — The Jonathan Larson Project (Ghostlight Records)
- Justin Wright — Music For Staying Warm (First Terrace Records)
- Kendrick Scott Oracle — A Wall Becomes A Bridge (Blue Note Records)
- Khalid — Free Spirit (RCA)
- Khotin — Beautiful You (self-released)
- Kiefer — Bridges (Stones Throw Records)
- The Infamous Stringdusters — Rise Sun (Time Tape Records)
- L’Impératrice — Matahari (Microqlima)
- Lady Lamb — Even In The Tremor (Ba Da Bing)
- Larry “Ratso” Sloman — Stubborn Heart (Lucky Number)
- Mana — Seven Steps Behind (Hyperdub)
- Mark de Clive-Lowe — Heritage II (Ropeadope)
- Matt Maeson — Bank On The Funeral (Neon Gold/Atlantic Records)
- Mike Mains & The Branches — When We Were In Love (Tooth and Nail)
- Molly Turtle — When You’re Ready (Compass Records)
- Night School — Disappear Here (Graveface Records)
- Partner — Saturday The 14th EP (You’ve Changed Records)
- The Prescriptions — Hollywood Gold (Single Lock Records)
- Priests — The Seduction Of Kansas (Sister Polygon Records)
- Pup — Morbid Stuff (Rise Records/BMG)
- Reba McEntire — Stronger Than The Truth (Big Machine)
- Rescue Rangers — Divisive (Klonosphere/Season Of Mist/Cargo Records UK)
- Rod Melancon — Pinkville (Blue Elan Records)
- Rose Elinor Dougall — A New Illusion (Vermillion)
- Rose Of The West — Rose Of The West (Communicating Vessels)
- Rozi Plain (of This is The Kit) — What A Boost (Memphis Industries)
- Sara Bareilles — Amidst The Chaos (Epic Records)
- Savoir Adore — Full Bloom (Nettwerk Records)
- Sego — Sego Sucks (Roll Call Records)
- Shana Cleveland — Night Of The Worm Moon (Hardly Art)
- Sharkmuffin — Gamma Gardening EP (Exploding In Sound Records)
- Spoony Bard — Old Friends (self-released)
- The Suitcase Junket — Mean Dog, Trampoline (Signature Sounds )
- Swimming Bell — Wild Sight (Adventure Records)
- Tayla Parx — We Need To Talk (Atlantic Records)
- Tyler Ramsey (of Band Of Horses) — For The Morning (Fantasy)
- Uncle Meg — Butterfly EP (Yellow Year Records)
- Weyes Blood — Titanic Rising (Sub Pop)
- Whispering Sons — Image (self-released)
- Yarrow — A Mild Circus EP (Get Better Records)