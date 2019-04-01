All The New Albums Coming Out In April 2019

04.01.19 11 mins ago

iStock

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in April. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, April 5

  • &More — Ethel Bobcat (D-Tone Victorious/nicethingsMUSIC)
  • Ages And Ages — Me You They We (Needle and Thread Records)
  • Alma — Have You Seen Her? (PME)
  • Andromo & Iain Howie — Just Stay EP (Rainforest Music)
  • Big Eyes — Streets Of The Lost (Greenway Records)
  • BLACKPINK — Kill This Love EP (YG Entertainment)
  • Bogdan Raczynski — Rave ‘Till You Cry (Disciples)
  • Brass Box — The Cathedral (Dune Altar)
  • The Brave — Aura (UNFD)
  • Brooks & Dunn — Reboot (Arista Nashville)
  • Bryce Dessner (of The National) — El Chan (Deutsche Grammophon)
  • bülow — Crystalline EP (Wax Records/Republic)
  • Callum Easter — Here Or Nowhere (Lost Map Records)
  • Cassia — Replica (Distiller Records)
  • Cherry Pickles — Cherry Pickles Will Harden Your Nipples (PNKSLM Recordings)
  • Christian Löffler — Graal (Prologue) (Ki Records)
  • Circa Waves — What It’s Like Over There? (Prolifica Inc.)
  • Cities Of Mars — The Horologist (Ripple Music)
  • Cocaine Piss — Passionate & Tragic (Hypertension Records)
  • Conjurer — Sigils (1126252 Records DK2)
  • Crown Of Autumn — Byzantine Horizons (My Kingdom Music)
  • Datura4 — Blessed is The Boogie (Alive Naturalsound Records)
  • David Berkman — Six Of One (Palmetto Records)
  • Don Felder — American Rock ‘n’ Roll (BMG Rights Management (US) LLC)
  • The Drums — Brutalism (ANTI‐)
  • Evan Greer — She/Her/They/Them (Don Giovanni Records)
  • Flying Fish Cove — At Moonset (Darla Records)
  • Foie Gras — Holy Hell EP (Yellow Year Records)
  • Girl On Grass — Dirty Power (September Gurl Music)
  • Girli — Odd One Out (Virgin EMI Records)
  • GRiZ — Ride Waves (self-released)
  • Gurr — She Says EP (AWAL/Rough Trade)
  • Hannah Grace — The Bed You Made EP (Never Fade Records)
  • I Know Leopard — Love Is A Landmine (Ivy League Records)
  • Idlewild — Interview Music (Empty Words)
  • Jackie Venson — JOY (Big Indie Records)
  • Jai Wolf — The Cure To Loneliness (Mom+Pop )
  • JAWS — The Ceiling (self-released)
  • Jelly Boy — Everybody Is A Universe EP (Cannibal Hymns)
  • Jimbo Mathus — Incinerator (Big Legal Mess Records)
  • John Vanderslice — The Cedars (Native Cat Recordings)
  • Jonathan Larson — The Jonathan Larson Project (Ghostlight Records)
  • Justin Wright — Music For Staying Warm (First Terrace Records)
  • Kendrick Scott Oracle — A Wall Becomes A Bridge (Blue Note Records)
  • Khalid — Free Spirit (RCA)
  • Khotin — Beautiful You (self-released)
  • Kiefer — Bridges (Stones Throw Records)
  • The Infamous Stringdusters — Rise Sun (Time Tape Records)
  • L’Impératrice — Matahari (Microqlima)
  • Lady Lamb — Even In The Tremor (Ba Da Bing)
  • Larry “Ratso” Sloman — Stubborn Heart (Lucky Number)
  • Mana — Seven Steps Behind (Hyperdub)
  • Mark de Clive-Lowe — Heritage II (Ropeadope)
  • Matt Maeson — Bank On The Funeral (Neon Gold/Atlantic Records)
  • Mike Mains & The Branches — When We Were In Love (Tooth and Nail)
  • Molly Turtle — When You’re Ready (Compass Records)
  • Night School — Disappear Here (Graveface Records)
  • Partner — Saturday The 14th EP (You’ve Changed Records)
  • The Prescriptions — Hollywood Gold (Single Lock Records)
  • Priests — The Seduction Of Kansas (Sister Polygon Records)
  • Pup — Morbid Stuff (Rise Records/BMG)
  • Reba McEntire — Stronger Than The Truth (Big Machine)
  • Rescue Rangers — Divisive (Klonosphere/Season Of Mist/Cargo Records UK)
  • Rod Melancon — Pinkville (Blue Elan Records)
  • Rose Elinor Dougall — A New Illusion (Vermillion)
  • Rose Of The West — Rose Of The West (Communicating Vessels)
  • Rozi Plain (of This is The Kit) — What A Boost (Memphis Industries)
  • Sara Bareilles — Amidst The Chaos (Epic Records)
  • Savoir Adore — Full Bloom (Nettwerk Records)
  • Sego — Sego Sucks (Roll Call Records)
  • Shana Cleveland — Night Of The Worm Moon (Hardly Art)
  • Sharkmuffin — Gamma Gardening EP (Exploding In Sound Records)
  • Spoony Bard — Old Friends (self-released)
  • The Suitcase Junket — Mean Dog, Trampoline (Signature Sounds )
  • Swimming Bell — Wild Sight (Adventure Records)
  • Tayla Parx — We Need To Talk (Atlantic Records)
  • Tyler Ramsey (of Band Of Horses) — For The Morning (Fantasy)
  • Uncle Meg — Butterfly EP (Yellow Year Records)
  • Weyes Blood — Titanic Rising (Sub Pop)
  • Whispering Sons — Image (self-released)
  • Yarrow — A Mild Circus EP (Get Better Records)

Around The Web

TAGSAlbums Coming Out In April 2019April 2019New Albums Coming Out This MonthNew Albums In AprilUpcoming Releases
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

03.29.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.29.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.26.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.25.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.25.19 1 week ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.22.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP