Nicki Minaj Cancels A European Show For The Second Time Due To ‘Technical Issues’

03.10.19 2 hours ago

Fans were disappointed when Nicki Minaj and Juice WRLD were forced to cancel a European tour stop for the second time just hours before the show was set to take place. The reason yet again was the venue apparently couldn’t handle the electrical and technical aspects of the performance.

Nicki Minaj and Juice WRLD had added an extra show to the Nicki WRLD Tour at Arkea Arena in Bordeaux, France. They had never played the venue before and were told during sound check that everything was set to go. However, just a few hours before the two were to take the stage, Arkea Arena informed the rappers that their performance couldn’t be accommodated technically.

Nicki still greeted fans who were waiting outside the venue for her. She recorded a video message on Instagram to apologize to the fans who were expecting to see her perform that night.

