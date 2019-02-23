Technical Issues Cause Nicki Minaj To Postpone A European Tour Stop

Getty Image

Just days after Nicki Minaj’s Nicki WRLD Tour kicked off, the rapper was forced to postpone a show in Slovakia show due to electrical issues.

Fans had been at the arena for “hours” on Friday before the venue experienced several power shortages and was not able to support the “technical aspects of” Nicki’s show, TMZ reports. However, the technical issues didn’t stop Nicki from meeting adoring fans who had come out to see her. Nicki reportedly spend hours walking around the arena and meeting fans.

Nicki still has 20 more stops on her Nicki WRLD Tour and plans on rescheduling the Slovakia show as soon as possible.

“First of all, I f*ckin’ love you,” Nicki told the Slovakian crowd, “We’ve been trying for hours to get the show to work, and the building says they don’t have the power in this building to make this show work. I feel horrible because you guys have been here for hours, and they’ve been trying everything they possibly can.”

The Nicki WRLD Tour kicked off Thursday in Munich and is co-headlined by Juice WRLD. New merch was added to Nicki’s online store to commemorate the international tour.

On a recent episode of Queen Radio, Nicki’s podcast, the rapper told listeners that she would later be joined by Soulja Boy for her US tour dates.