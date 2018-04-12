Instagram

The music world is currently abuzz about Nicki Minaj. She dropped a pair of comeback singles with “Chun Li” and “Barbie Tingz” today, but she also have a lengthy, revealing interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. She told him that she felt that Cardi B has never shown her “genuine love” in an interview until very recently, a circumstance probably stirred by them being needlessly pitted against each other as female MCs by a patriarchal culture. It doesn’t have to be that way, however. Nicki showed us the way by shouting out a slew of upcoming women rappers. In case you’re not familiar with them, here’s a quick crash course:

Kash Doll

Y’all been knew i fuck with Nicki though — KD🎀 (@kashdoll) April 12, 2018

Kash Doll is perhaps the most well-known person Nicki has shouted out based on her standout appearance on “So Good” from Big Sean’s Double Or Nothing collaboration with MetroBoomin. The 26-year-old Detroit MC has been steadily building her name for a couple years, and looks poised to have a breakout in 2018. She recently released her Brat Mail mixtape, which you can stream here.