Nipsey Hussle‘s legacy of community activism and philanthropy may not have been well-known when he was alive, but he is finally receiving the recognition he always deserved. BET announced today that the network will honor Nipsey with a posthumous Humanitarian Award at this year’s BET Awards.

Connie Orlando, Executive Vice-President, Head of Programming at BET, said of the decision to honor Nipsey: “As a prolific artist and leader, Nipsey Hussle was zealous about driving change for the betterment of his community, empowering and employing those in need and being an influential and highly respected leader. His passing was a tremendous loss to the entertainment industry and to the culture. We will continue to remember his advocacy and be inspired by the groundwork he set forth and his dire commitment to social change.”

“We are forever grateful, humbled and honored to have experienced his presence and we are invested in doing our part to ensure that the marathon will indeed continue. It is an immense honor for us to recognize him with this year’s Humanitarian Award.”

DJ Khaled is also set to honor the late rapper with performance of his Father Of Asahd single, “Higher,” which features Nipsey in one of his final appearances. He will be joined by John Legend, who also appears on the the track, and YG, one of Nipsey’s closest friends and collaborators. The BET Awards will air live at 8 PM EST Sunday, June 23 on BET, MTV, VH1, and Logo.