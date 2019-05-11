Getty Image

Nipsey Hussle‘s Marathon Clothing Store has reported a major increase in sales since the rapper’s untimely death in March. The Crenshaw apparel store officially closed its doors earlier this week, but Hussle fans have been buying out its stock online.

According to a report from XXL, The Marathon has brought in over $10 million of sales since March 31. According to the source, who confirmed the numbers with XXL on May 10, the store’s best-selling items are hoodies, hats, and t-shirts.

Earlier this week, The Marathon posted a note on Instagram thanking fans for their support. “Thank you to everyone who’s placed an order with us these last couple of weeks. We appreciate the unprecedented outpour of support. It means a lot to our team and family,” the store’s message reads. “We are working around the clock to fulfill every order placed. We ask for your patience as we get everything fulfilled and shipped out to you. Additionally, our flagship store is closed right now, but our online store is open 24/7 to serve you and is the only authorized retailer of our brand. Once again, thank you for your support.”

