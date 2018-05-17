Getty Image

It’s a bad day for rappers and their cars. First, TMZ reported that Mac Miller was arrested for drunk driving after knocking over a pole and fleeing the scene and now, the celebrity news sleuths have revealed that Atlanta rapper Offset of Migos was also in a wreck of his own just a few hours earlier, prompting a late-night trip to the hospital.

The report shares very few details, other than the fact that the rapper was driving by himself late Wednesday night (May 16) and somehow destroyed his Dodge Challenger, sending him to the hospital and his car to the scrap yard. He was released and is expected to recover just fine from minor injuries. His fiancé Cardi B apparently also “rushed to visit” upon being informed of the collision.

No police or emergency workers were called and no accident report was taken, so it’s unclear just what happened, but one thing is for sure: Offset’s green Challenger has seen its final road. I’m no mechanic, but judging from the pictures provided by TMZ (which you can see in the tweet below), that’s probably not going to buff out.

Offset has reportedly been hospitalized after crashing his car in Atlanta 👀🙏 @TMZ pic.twitter.com/mD6sOuYaLP — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) May 17, 2018

It’s a tough break for the rapper, who has otherwise been living his best life, hanging out with wrestling idol Ric Flair while promoting his collaborative EP with Metro Boomin and 21 Savage, Without Warning.