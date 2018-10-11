Open Mike Eagle’s lead single from his upcoming album is titled “Relatable (Peak OME).” One thing that’s relatable to nearly everyone is having dreams, and Mike, an avid wrestling fan, lived so many wrestling fans’ dream by getting in the squared circle. Not only did he check off a likely bucket list goal by facing Ohio Valley Wrestling’s Shiloh Jonze last night at the federation’s 1000th episode, he actually beat him. To add more power to the moment, he had an ally in another duly talented wordsmith – wrestling legend and author Mick Foley, AKA Mankind, Cactus Jack, and Dude Love. Mike took to Twitter to clarify to Stereogum that Foley didn’t just raise his hands in victory – he helped him win too.

nah he helped me win https://t.co/moqNFYlL0o — Open Mike Eagle (@Mike_Eagle) October 11, 2018

Some would call it cheating, but if having Mick Foley in your corner in the squared circle is wrong, why be right? A Twitter user captured Mike’s stoic entrance, where he looked dead serious about making Jonze eat his raps. The two had been embroiled in a war of words after Jonze called him out to a rap battle. Mike posted pictures of the match on his Instagram. One of the photos, captioned “I had a fight,” shows Jonze in midair after Mike leveled him. But he didn’t just kick Jonze’s ass with no consequences. After the match, he tweeted, “holy sh*t that hurt.” No pain, no gain.

Also a blurry picture of Open Mike Eagle's victory, featuring Mick Foley and Mr. Anderson. pic.twitter.com/g9Bjc68L8W — Freaky! Outie! (@seramarlowe) October 11, 2018