Getty Image

It’s maybe the greatest rap feud since Jay-Z and Nas went back and forth against one another at the turn of the 21st century. In this corner, you have Pusha-T, Clipse veteran and GOOD Music president. In this corner, you have Drake, Toronto booster, and one of the most commercially successful artists in the history of music. The two have been dancing around one another for years, but lately the feud went nuclear, when Drake dropped his diss track “Duppy Freestyle,” and Push responded with the nuclear-level takedown “The Story Of Adidon,” where he revealed that Drake has been hiding a son out of the view of the public eye with a porn star.

Apparently, the shots that Pusha-T took landed like a haymaker, and if you’re to believe the man himself, Drake has spent something around $100,000 to try and find some dirt for his clap back.

You got a 100k floating around for info? Can’t no amount of money create skeletons that don’t exist… #ImUpset 🤣 — King Push (@PUSHA_T) June 1, 2018

Before releasing a response to Push on tape, Drake first addressed the controversy that flared up around the latter’s choice to release “The Story Of Adidon” with a picture of himself in blackface as the cover. “This picture is from 2007, a time in my life where I was an actor and I was working on a project that was about young black actors struggling to get roles, being stereotyped and type cast,”

Drake wrote in a statement shared on Instagram. “The photos represented how African Americans were once wrongfully portrayed in entertainment…This was to highlight and raise our frustrations with not always getting a fair chance in the industry and to make a point that the struggle for black actors has not changed much.”