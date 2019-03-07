Getty Image

In a new interview with Essence magazine, hyperactive rap duo Rae Sremmurd say they’re working on not just one, but three new albums — a group project, along with two new solo albums. Their latest release, SR3MM, was actually a triple release consisting of their third Sremmlife album and Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee’s first solo projects. It seems that they may be planning a similar set up for their next collection of new music.

“As for Rae Sremmurd, we dropped three classic albums already,” Swae told Essence. “It’s time for the fourth. The fans have been patient. It’s time to give them what they’ve been waiting for. And I’m about to drop a solo album, composed of all original music.” Jxmmi said he hoped that fans would enjoy the new sounds that he’s experimenting with for his solo; on their last release, Swae tried new, dancehall-influenced sounds while Jxmmi stuck to relatively standard 808-heavy rap beats. It looks like those roles may be reversed on their upcoming effort.

The brothers don’t indicate in the profile whether they’ll release all the new music as one, triple split volume as they did with SR3MM, but each has seemingly done well solo, with Swae Lee appearing on the Spider-Man soundtrack hit “Sunflower,” so if they want to spread out the solo releases from the group one a la Migos, they should still be able to stand on their own.